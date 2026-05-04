'The noise is unbelievable': Residents say agritourism loophole lets concert venue operate unchecked

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Thousands of people pack a rural property near Plant City, often multiple times a month, for concerts that include bright lights, towering speakers, food vendors, and armed security. Neighbors say what happens at Rancho Los Arados has little to do with farming.

"The sound from this thing carries for miles away," said Mo Suarez, who lives near the venue.

Suarez says the agricultural designation the venue operates under is what makes it all possible.

"They're getting zoned as agriculture is what's allowing this to happen, and this is not their main source of income by any stretch," Suarez said.

'The windows rattle. The walls shake.'

Neighbor Joe Cabe has recorded video from his backyard documenting the noise and late hours.

One video a neighbor provided was shot from a mile away.

You can clearly hear music and crowd noises.

Another was recorded by Cabe at 12:04 a.m. on a Sunday.

A clip from Monday, April 5, shows music still playing at 1:51 a.m.

"The windows rattle. The walls shake. It's unfortunate. My wife struggles sleeping anyways, and we bought the noise-canceling earphones that cover the ears," Cabe said.

In one video, his wife can be heard saying it was gridlock outside at 11:10 p.m. after a concert ended, with people yelling at each other.

Cabe said the scale of the events is significant.

"They'll fill 10,15 acres of parking up with just cars alone," Cabe said.

"We're working families. We have children. We rely on sleep to be able to get up and go to work the next day," Cabe said.

During a recent meeting with about two dozen concerned neighbors, nearly everyone in the room raised their hand when asked if they had called police or the county about the venue.

Sheriff's deputies have responded 30 times since 2022

Reports show deputies have responded to the venue 30 times since 2022 for noise complaints, domestic violence, and other emergencies.

One call came in at 2:15 a.m.

Rancho Los Arados has also been on the county's radar for code enforcement.

Photos from 2024 show a large sign directing traffic to the site, multiple stages, and a row of portable toilets.

Cabe believes the agricultural classification is being used as cover.

"This is just a party barn. This is just a way to make a bunch of money and do these big huge events where they have tons of money. It's a cash cow," Cabe said.

'We never intended that': The agritourism law at the center of the dispute

Florida's agritourism law, passed in 2013, was designed to help farmers supplement their income by opening pumpkin patches, holding weddings, or starting pick-your-own fields without being shut down by county rules.

WFTS

Under that law, local governments are largely blocked from enforcing rules on inspections, noise, and operations if a business holds an agricultural classification from the property appraiser.

Records show Rancho Los Arados obtained an agricultural designation from the Hillsborough County Property Appraiser's Office.

Photos from their application show cattle on the property where the concerts are held.

Michelle Welch operates a blueberry farm, cattle ranch, and wedding venue in Plant City.

WFTS Michelle Welch operates a blueberry farm, a cattle ranch and the Wishing Well wedding venue in Plant City. She is chair of the Florida Agritourism Association and helped write the law allowing farms to participate in agritourism as a way to supplement their income.

She helped write the agritourism law and now chairs the board of the Florida Agritourism Association.

Welch says she has been receiving calls from county residents about Rancho Los Arados.

"I get the phone calls. The noise is unbelievable. They bring in 12-ft. tall speakers. It's really, it has become a problem," Welch said.

Welch said the concerts are not what the law was meant to enable.

"We never intended that. That was not the spirit of the law," Welch said.

She also addressed how far the law's protections actually extend.

"The counties are not allowed to create laws that would inhibit an operator from operating, but they can address off-site impacts," Welch said.

Those off-site impacts include traffic, parking, and noise.

To qualify for agritourism protections, Welch said, there is a baseline requirement.

"You have to actually produce a farm product — whether it be beef, pork,chickens, whatever it is," Welch said.

We requested invoices and receipts from the Hillsborough County Property Appraiser's Office, which would indicate that Rancho Los Arados sold agricultural products, but a spokesperson for Hillsborough County Property Appraiser said that information cannot be released.

Welch also said her association has developed a “Good Neighbor” policy, which spells out ways agritourism businesses can minimize negative impacts on their communities.

But she admits the association has no way to police agritourism businesses.

County appeals ruling as concerts continue

Hillsborough County's Code Enforcement previously attempted to stop Rancho Los Arados, arguing in a citation that "the property was found to be violating the conditions of the Agri-tourism Code."

Rancho Los Arados appealed, and a judge ruled in the venue's favor.

Hillsborough County Code Enforcement photo

The county is now appealing that decision in the Second District Court of Appeals— but in the meantime, the concerts continue.

Cabe said it feels like little can be done.

WFTS

"The sheriff's department, a lot of times they'll say they can't do anything about it because this agritourism law allows them to do anything they want to do," Cabe said.

When asked whether the county's hands are tied by the law, Cabe said: "Sounds like it."

Rancho Los Arados did not respond to three calls and an email seeking comment.

Court records show the venue is fighting to keep the concerts going.

Another concert featuring three bands is advertised for May 17, with tickets selling for $70 each.



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Adam Walser has spent more than a decade fighting for what’s right in Tampa Bay as part of the I-Team. He’s helped expose flaws in Florida’s eldercare system and held leaders accountable for questionable HOA practices. Reach out to Adam with any issue you think he needs to investigate.

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. Adam Walser has spent more than a decade fighting for what’s right in Tampa Bay as part of the I-Team. He’s helped expose flaws in Florida’s eldercare system and held leaders accountable for questionable HOA practices. Reach out to Adam with any issue you think he needs to investigate.