Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

4th U.S. service member dies after Iran's initial attacks: CENTCOM

ADDITION APTOPIX Emirates Iran US Israel
Altaf Qadri/AP
A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
ADDITION APTOPIX Emirates Iran US Israel
Posted
and last updated

Four U.S. service members have now been killed in action, according to a post from the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday morning.

On Sunday, officials announced three service members were killed in an operation against Iran. A fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran's initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries, per CENTCOM.

The identities are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Tampa Bay Iranians celebrate in the streets following reports of Iran's Supreme Leader's death

Iranian Americans in Tampa gathered downtown, waving flags and dancing following reports that U.S. and Israeli forces killed Iran's Supreme Leader.

Tampa Iranians take to the streets after Iran's Supreme Leader killed

Latest National News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg