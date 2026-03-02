4th U.S. service member dies after Iran's initial attacks: CENTCOM

Four U.S. service members have now been killed in action, according to a post from the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday morning.

On Sunday, officials announced three service members were killed in an operation against Iran. A fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran's initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries, per CENTCOM.

CENTCOM Update TAMPA, Fla. – As of 7:30 am ET, March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed in action. The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries. Major combat operations continue and our… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026

The identities are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.

