Department of Education unfreezes federal grant money for schools

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) said it will release billions in remaining withheld grant money for schools.

Earlier in July, the DOE said it was reviewing several federal grants and millions of dollars in educational funding for Florida schools were on hold.

The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) said about $396 million in funds meant for school districts were part of the review.

Locally, Pinellas and Polk County Schools expressed concerns with the funding freeze, while joining in support of news of a lawsuit against the U.S. DOE.

A spokesperson from Hillsborough County Schools said, "We are waiting for official confirmation on the status of the federal education grant funds."

Polk County Public Schools report the following:

Polk County Public Schools (PCPS) received an update today that federal education-related funding, which had been previously frozen, are being released.





These funds support essential Title I, II, III and IV programs that directly fund staff positions and services supporting:



Migrant students

English language learners

Teacher recruitment and professional development

Academic enrichment programs

Adult education Polk County Public Schools

PCPS superintendent Fred Heid said, "We are very pleased to hear that this federal funding is being released. This funding provides necessary support for students throughout our district. We greatly appreciate the opportunity to continue our life-changing work made possible by this federal funding."

Pinellas Public Schools board chairperson said, "Over the past three weeks, PCS has hosted a community forum, engaged community partners and the Pinellas legislative delegation to share concerns about the funding freeze. Advocacy efforts from the community have been heard and PCS will now integrate these funds into the 2025-26 budget to support students and teachers as originally designed."

The funds being released could help districts with staffing and after-school programming, among other things.