TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa City Council voted 4-3 to extend a $10 million state grant for the South Howard stormwater project, despite mounting concerns about escalating costs and limited funding sources.

The project would replace aging water mains and sewer lines and create a new drainage system by adding roughly 6,000 feet of box culverts throughout the South Howard corridor.

Tampa City Council approves extension for controversial South Howard flooding project

The project, originally estimated at $65 million, now potentially carries a price tag exceeding $100 million.

Steve Michelini, representing the South Howard Business Alliance, criticized the city's approach.

"What's disturbing is that the city committed to matching funds of $54.9 million and they don't have it. I mean, the financial officer said they didn't have it," Michelini said. "They don't have the money for that either, and they hinted at the fact that they were going to have to raise taxes and raise service fees," Michelini said.

The project timeline has also extended significantly. What began as a two to three-year project now stretches to 2032, creating an eight to 10-year construction period.

Council member Naya Young questioned provisions for affected businesses.

"You're going to impact these businesses and places. What provisions have you made to protect or help them?" Young asked. City officials acknowledged no relief program exists.

"They don't have any plans for trying to assist the businesses and the homeowners for the disruption, loss of income, being able to access your property, access for your first responders," Michelini said. "They don't have a plan, and they said they're going to come back in August, and they'll have all the plans ready to go."

Council member Alan Clendenin initially expressed concerns about the city's level of commitment.

"We have challenges all over the city and you know, at what cost, and we always have to balance the needs versus the cost, and we can't afford to do everything," Clendenin said.

However, after clarification from Jean Duncan, administrator of infrastructure mobility, Clendenin changed his position. Duncan explained that the vote was simply to maintain grant eligibility.

"If there is a vote of support today, what this does, it continues the opportunity for $10 million to be provided for this particular project. The real vote of go or no go is the August, September-ish," Duncan said.

She explained that the guaranteed maximum price vote this fall would be the actual decision point.

"That is the point in time where it's an absolute go or no-go," Duncan said.

The flooding primarily affects the Palma Ceia Pines and Parkland Estates neighborhoods. Engineering studies dating to 1988 identified the corner of Habana and Horatio as the most severe flooding area in the basin.

Council member Bill Carlson argued for addressing Palma Ceia Pines first, noting it sits in a natural bowl that collects water from surrounding areas.

"Palma Ceia Pines will flood in the next four years, and after that, because they are not included in this project," Carlson said.

The project will begin construction at the downstream end near Bayshore Boulevard and work upstream in phases. Parkland Estates residents won't see protection until late 2029, while Palma Ceia Pines won't be addressed until 2032 or 2033.

Council members Guido Maniscalco, Naya Young and Bill Carlson voted against the extension, citing financial concerns and incomplete planning.

"I don't feel comfortable signing something that I don't believe is complete and accurate," Carlson said.

The extension allows the city to maintain eligibility for the state grant through June 2026. The final project approval will come when council votes on the guaranteed maximum price this summer.



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure.