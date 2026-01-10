Fatal crash on West Fort Island Trail after 71-year-old driver loses control: FHP

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — On Friday, a 71-year-old Crystal River man was traveling eastbound on West Fort Island Trail when he lost control from an unknown reason, drove off the road, and crashed into trees, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver died at the scene of the crash.
