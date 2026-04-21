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Florida teen pleads not guilty in murder, sexual abuse of stepsister on cruise ship

Miami Cruise Ship Death
Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee,File)
Miami Cruise Ship Death
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MIAMI, Fla. — The Florida teen accused of killing and sexually abusing his stepsister aboard a Carnival cruise ship in November of 2025 has pleaded not guilty.

The stepbrother, identified by his initials as "T.H.," was indicted as an adult by a federal grand jury on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse in the November 2025 killing of his stepsister, Anna Kepner.

According to court records, the Titusville teen was on the Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon with Kepner and other family members early November 2025, when the ship was in international waters en route to Miami.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the cause of death to be mechanical asphyxiation.

The teen's arraignment is set for April 22, but his attorney has waived his appearance at the arraignment.

Prosecutors have also asked for pretrial detention since the case is no longer in juvenile court.

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