Honda issued a recall after manufacturing error could cause wheels to detach from vehicle

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
WASHINGTON — Honda has issued a recall after a manufacturing error could cause wheels to detach from the vehicle.

Honda said it is recalling 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels sold as accessories to 2016 to 2021 vehicles.

The wheel could detach from the vehicle, causing a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash or injury, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The 18" Alloy wheel was produced between Dec. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2019.

Honda said the recall affected 406,000 vehicles.

Dealers will inspect the wheels and replace the hubs and wheels as necessary, free of charge.

