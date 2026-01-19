Possible listeria contamination: RTE chicken distributed in Florida recalled

FLORIDA — Suzanna’s Kitchen is recalling ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillet products shipped to distribution centers in Florida due to a possible listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The FSIS announcement said a third-party laboratory sample reported a positive Listeria monocytogenes result in the ready-to-eat, fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillets product.

The USDA said the items were produced on Oct. 14, 2025. and the following product is subject to recall



10-lb. cases containing two 5 lb. bags of fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat, with lot code 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 on the side of the case and on the package.

View the label here.

These items were shipped to distribution centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Ohio, according to the USDA.

The FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of illness from these products and urged anyone concerned about an illness to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the customer service director for Suzanna’s Kitchen at dduncan@suzannaskitchen.com.