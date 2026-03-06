Bloodhounds used to find missing 13-year-old boy with autism: Police

- The Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers were able to safely find a 13-year-old boy with autism who went missing.
- The boy went missing around 5 p.m. March 2 in the 2700 Block of US Highway 1 in Port St. Lucie.
- Body camera video shows officers using bloodhounds to track the boy.
- The child was found near a railroad track and reunited with his family.
Bloodhounds used to find missing 13-year-old child with autism: Police
