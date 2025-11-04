US basketball player not facing death sentence after drug charges arrest in Indonesia: Morgan and Morgan

ORLANDO, Fla. — A United States basketball player who has been held in an Indonesian jail on drug smuggling charges has had his charges reduced.

Jarred Shaw, 34, was arrested on May 7 after police raided his apartment and seized 132 cannabis candies, according to the Associated Press. The penalty for possession in Indonesia is a potential death sentence and sometimes by firing squad.

Attorney Donte West is working on Shaw's case and contacted John Morgan, a longtime advocate for legalizing marijuana, Morgan and Morgan said in a press release.

Shaw, an American basketball player in the country playing for the Indonesia League, allegedly used cannabis to treat his chronic Crohn's Disease, Morgan and Morgan said.

Morgan worked with West to support the legal process of reducing the charges against Shaw.

“His leadership, influence, and lifelong commitment to justice will be instrumental as we fight to secure Jarred’s freedom and prevent a devastating miscarriage of justice. Having John Morgan by our side sends a powerful message: we will not rest until Jarred is safely home,” West said

West and John Morgan continue to work and bring Shaw safely home.