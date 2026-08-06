Seminole High School in the midst of $60 million renovation project

SEMINOLE, Fla. — It’s been a summer filled with hard hats, safety vests, hammers and nails at Seminole High School in Pinellas County. It’s all part of a $60 million renovation project.

“Seminole High School’s first graduating class was in 1963, so it’s exciting to have something new for students to look forward to, teachers to look forward to,” said Principal Dr. Alana Brown.

Dr. Brown couldn’t stop smiling as she gave Tampa Bay 28 a tour of all the additions being put in place.

Some of the highlights include a newly constructed collegiate-style cafeteria that will hold more than 500 students, updated furniture and state-of-the-art classroom technology, additional conference rooms and collaboration spaces, as well as an expanded courtyard complete with a stage.

“We like to do fun things on Fridays, so maybe like karaoke, some talent shows,” said Dr. Brown, who was especially ecstatic about the front office. “First impressions are lasting impressions.”

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She believes when the campus pops, the learning and teaching also pop.

“I believe there absolutely is a positive correlation, there is something in your psyche that just changes your mindset, ‘I want to walk into this classroom and make sure I’m doing my best because it’s the new space,’” said Dr. Brown.

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The construction will continue throughout the school year with a goal of completion by the fall of 2027.

“Elevating that experience, which is what we’re searching to do here at Seminole High School, and it’s just all exciting,” said Dr. Brown.

WFTS



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.