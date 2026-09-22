Hillsborough County Public Schools makes case for renewing half-penny tax

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools is making its case for renewing a half-cent sales tax that has funded more than a billion dollars in improvements to schools across the county.

Voters approved the tax in 2018. Since then, HCPS says it has invested more than $1.326 billion in school improvements, including air-conditioning replacements, roof renovations, athletic facilities, playgrounds, and safety and security upgrades.

Hillsborough County Public Schools makes case for renewing half-penny sales tax

See the full list of improvements at think link.

The district is holding a series of town halls to explain what the tax has funded and what officials say is still needed. The first in-person meeting was Tuesday night at Newsome High School, with additional meetings scheduled at Gaither High School and Hillsborough High School.

Deputy Superintendent Chris Farkas, who spoke for HCPS during a virtual town hall Tuesday, said some of the district's biggest capital needs can be expensive.

“Some of our high schools are between 10 to $15 million to do an HVAC replacement,” Farkas said.

The district's presentation said 177 HVAC replacement projects have been completed through the current half-penny program. Farkas said some of those projects could not have been covered through the district's regular budget.

The district also says more than 60 roofs have been replaced, along with 138 athletic facility projects and 208 safety-related projects. Those safety improvements include cameras, fencing, lighting, and life-safety systems.

WFTS

Farkas said the district still has needs even after the current round of projects. He pointed to the expected lifespan of HVAC equipment, as well as continued needs involving roofs, drainage, technology, and school security.

The timing of the vote is also important to the district. Farkas said major capital projects can take two to three years to plan and design, with some equipment requiring months of lead time. He said waiting until the current tax expires in 2028 could create a gap in the district's ability to plan and spend the money.

The proposed renewal would continue the half-cent sales tax for another 10 years, beginning in 2029.

The district estimates the average Hillsborough County household would pay about $86 a year. The district says groceries and prescription drugs would remain exempt, and only the first $5,000 of a large purchase would be subject to the tax.

WFTS

Gianny Hunt, president of Magnified Voices, supports renewing the tax.

“I believe that this is vital,” Hunt said.

Hunt pointed to projects at schools including Chamberlain High School and said the half-penny has allowed the community to directly fund improvements to local schools.

Hunt said she plans to vote yes on the renewal and hopes other Hillsborough County voters agree.

The current half-cent sales tax expires at the end of 2028. Voters will decide whether to renew it on November 3.

HCPS has additional town halls scheduled for September 29 at 6 p.m. at Gaither High School and October 1 at 6 p.m. at Hillsborough High School. A virtual town hall is also scheduled for 6 p.m. on October 14.