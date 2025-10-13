USF ranked #19 in AP Top 25 college football poll

The University of South Florida Bulls moved up five spots on the AP Top 25 college football poll to be ranked at 19 for week six.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking.
Byrum Brown accounted for five touchdowns, Jhalyn Shuler returned a fumble 34 yards for South Florida's fourth TD in span of 3 1/2 minutes and the 24th-ranked Bulls beat North Texas 63-36.
The Bulls handed UNT their first loss this season. The 5-1 Bulls overcame three first-quarter turnovers and tied the game at 21-all with 2 seconds left before halftime. They then scored had three quick scores after the break, and two of those TDs coming off North Texas turnovers. The Mean Green hadn’t gone this deep into a season without a loss since a 5-0 start in 1959.
The Top 25 teams are as follows:
Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (50)
|6-0
|1631
|1
|2. Miami (FL) (13)
|5-0
|1582
|2
|3. Indiana (3)
|6-0
|1531
|7
|4. Texas A&M
|6-0
|1433
|5
|5. Mississippi
|6-0
|1331
|4
|6. Alabama
|5-1
|1315
|8
|7. Texas Tech
|6-0
|1266
|9
|8. Oregon
|5-1
|1175
|3
|9. Georgia
|5-1
|1148
|10
|10. LSU
|5-1
|1012
|11
|11. Tennessee
|5-1
|939
|12
|12. Georgia Tech
|6-0
|904
|13
|13. Notre Dame
|4-2
|793
|16
|14. Oklahoma
|5-1
|786
|6
|15. BYU
|6-0
|655
|18
|16. Missouri
|5-1
|649
|14
|17. Vanderbilt
|5-1
|547
|20
|18. Virginia
|5-1
|521
|19
|19. South Florida
|5-1
|398
|24
|20. Southern Cal
|5-1
|361
|-
|21. Texas
|4-2
|319
|-
|22. Memphis
|6-0
|285
|23
|23. Utah
|5-1
|261
|-
|24. Cincinnati
|5-1
|184
|-
|25. Nebraska
|5-1
|149
|-
Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi St. 8, Tulane 2, San Diego St. 2.
