USF ranked #19 in AP Top 25 college football poll

South Florida North Texas Football
Richard W. Rodriguez/AP
South Florida tight end Johnathan Echols celebrates a touchdown with Cole Best (72) and quarterback Byrum Brown (17) against North Texas in an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Denton, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
South Florida North Texas Football
The University of South Florida Bulls moved up five spots on the AP Top 25 college football poll to be ranked at 19 for week six.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking.

Byrum Brown accounted for five touchdowns, Jhalyn Shuler returned a fumble 34 yards for South Florida's fourth TD in span of 3 1/2 minutes and the 24th-ranked Bulls beat North Texas 63-36.

The Bulls handed UNT their first loss this season. The 5-1 Bulls overcame three first-quarter turnovers and tied the game at 21-all with 2 seconds left before halftime. They then scored had three quick scores after the break, and two of those TDs coming off North Texas turnovers. The Mean Green hadn’t gone this deep into a season without a loss since a 5-0 start in 1959.

The Top 25 teams are as follows:


Record		PtsPrv
1. Ohio St. (50)6-016311
2. Miami (FL) (13)5-015822
3. Indiana (3)6-015317
4. Texas A&M6-014335
5. Mississippi6-013314
6. Alabama5-113158
7. Texas Tech6-012669
8. Oregon5-111753
9. Georgia5-1114810
10. LSU5-1101211
11. Tennessee5-193912
12. Georgia Tech6-090413
13. Notre Dame4-279316
14. Oklahoma5-17866
15. BYU6-065518
16. Missouri5-164914
17. Vanderbilt5-154720
18. Virginia5-152119
19. South Florida5-139824
20. Southern Cal5-1361-
21. Texas4-2319-
22. Memphis6-028523
23. Utah5-1261-
24. Cincinnati5-1184-
25. Nebraska5-1149-

Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi St. 8, Tulane 2, San Diego St. 2.

