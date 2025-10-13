USF ranked #19 in AP Top 25 college football poll

The University of South Florida Bulls moved up five spots on the AP Top 25 college football poll to be ranked at 19 for week six.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking.

Byrum Brown accounted for five touchdowns, Jhalyn Shuler returned a fumble 34 yards for South Florida's fourth TD in span of 3 1/2 minutes and the 24th-ranked Bulls beat North Texas 63-36.

The Bulls handed UNT their first loss this season. The 5-1 Bulls overcame three first-quarter turnovers and tied the game at 21-all with 2 seconds left before halftime. They then scored had three quick scores after the break, and two of those TDs coming off North Texas turnovers. The Mean Green hadn’t gone this deep into a season without a loss since a 5-0 start in 1959.

The Top 25 teams are as follows:





Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (50) 6-0 1631 1 2. Miami (FL) (13) 5-0 1582 2 3. Indiana (3) 6-0 1531 7 4. Texas A&M 6-0 1433 5 5. Mississippi 6-0 1331 4 6. Alabama 5-1 1315 8 7. Texas Tech 6-0 1266 9 8. Oregon 5-1 1175 3 9. Georgia 5-1 1148 10 10. LSU 5-1 1012 11 11. Tennessee 5-1 939 12 12. Georgia Tech 6-0 904 13 13. Notre Dame 4-2 793 16 14. Oklahoma 5-1 786 6 15. BYU 6-0 655 18 16. Missouri 5-1 649 14 17. Vanderbilt 5-1 547 20 18. Virginia 5-1 521 19 19. South Florida 5-1 398 24 20. Southern Cal 5-1 361 - 21. Texas 4-2 319 - 22. Memphis 6-0 285 23 23. Utah 5-1 261 - 24. Cincinnati 5-1 184 - 25. Nebraska 5-1 149 -

Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi St. 8, Tulane 2, San Diego St. 2.