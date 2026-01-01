Bolts look to keep win streak alive in Los Angeles

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts are ringing in the new year on the road as they head to Los Angeles to face off against the Kings. The Bolts celebrated head coach Jon Cooper's 1,000th NHL game with a 4-3 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, with Darren Raddysh scoring the game-winning goal in overtime.

Tonight's game will be the final matchup between the two teams in this season series, after the Kings secured a 2-1 win over the Bolts back on Dec. 18.

Tampa Bay Lightning (23-13-3)

vs.

Los Angeles Kings (16-13-9)

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

Coverage starts on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 at 6:30 p.m. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

