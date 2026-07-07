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$2 billion in statewide FEMA funding allocated for Florida: Sen. Ashley Moody

Justice Department Congress
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Justice Department Congress
Posted

FLORIDA — Senator Ashley Moody said she will announce $2 billion in statewide FEMA reimbursement funds have been secured to help Florida’s disaster recovery efforts.

This is the second time Moody has announced FEMA funding allocated for Florida in the past couple of months. In May, Moody announced she had secured $1.5 billion in FEMA relief to be distributed across Florida.

Moody, along with Charlotte County leaders, will hold a press conference on July 8 at 11 a.m. to provide more information about the $2 billion secured for the state of Florida.

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