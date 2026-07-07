Lower court ruling on Florida's 'Stop WOKE Act' stands: U.S. Court of Appeals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has agreed with a lower court's ruling blocking parts of House Bill 7, known as the Stop WOKE Act.

Under threat of legal action, HB 7 prohibits teaching concepts like inherent racism, white privilege or discussion that makes a person feel guilt over their race or gender.

The lawsuit was filed in 2022 by leaders of Florida universities and students. According to the lawsuit, the "Stop WOKE Act" violates several core provisions of the U.S. Constitution, including the First Amendment.

The opinion of the U.S. Court of Appeals released on July 7 said, "The Act strikes at the core of the First Amendment's commitment to open dialogue, transforming the classroom into a place where a deadening dogma takes the place of free inquiry."

Andrew Spar, President of the Florida Education Association, shared the following about the ruling.

"For too long, ideas and concepts that encouraged critical thinking were blocked simply because some Florida leaders didn’t agree. This ruling is clear- you cannot limit the rights of others just because you don’t like what they say."



Pernell v. Lamb by Tampa Bay 28

A court challenge to limit diversity and race based discussions in private workplaces was also upheld by an appeal court in July 2024.