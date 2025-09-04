11th Circuit Court of Appeals puts hold on lower court's order to close 'Alligator Alcatraz'

FLORIDA — A federal appeals court has handed Florida and the Trump administration a win in the fight over the Everglades detention facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

On Thursday, the Eleventh Circuit put a hold on a lower-court order that had required the state and federal government to shut down and dismantle the site within 60 days. Judges said Florida and DHS are likely to win their appeal, because the project doesn’t yet count as a “major federal action” under environmental law — since no federal money has actually been spent on it.

The panel was sharply critical of the district judge’s ruling. At one point, the opinion said it was “wholly unreasonable” to treat politicians’ assurances of future reimbursement as proof the facility was federally funded.

Florida officials argued dismantling the facility would cost taxpayers $15–20 million and cripple their ability to handle what Gov. Ron DeSantis has called an “immigration crisis of unprecedented magnitude.” The court agreed, warning that without the site, the state’s system could be pushed “to a breaking point.”

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe had convinced a lower court the center risked light, noise, and waste pollution in a sensitive Everglades ecosystem. But the appeals panel noted the property was already a working airport with nearly 28,000 flights in the six months before its conversion.

For now, the injunction is paused — meaning “Alligator Alcatraz” stays open while the case plays out.



Share Your Story with Forrest



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.

Contact Forrest Saunders First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.