3 Florida cities rank in top 5 places to retire: WalletHub study

FLORIDA — Three Florida cities rank among the top 5 best places to retire, according to a new study from WalletHub.

WalletHub said they compared the "retiree-friendliness" of over 180 U.S. cities across four key dimensions: affordability, activities, quality of life and healthcare.

The study evaluated those four dimensions through 45 metrics, and each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for retirement.

The study then determined each city's weighted average across all of the metrics to calculate the overall score and ranked each city based on its corresponding score.

WalletHub's top five cities for retirees



Orlando, Fla.

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Minneapolis, Minn.

Miami, Fla.

Tampa, Fla.

To read more about the study's metrics and methodology visit WalletHub's report.