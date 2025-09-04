Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

3 Florida cities rank in top 5 places to retire: WalletHub study

Florida beach
John Raoux/AP
Despite a stay at home policy due to the coronavirus in Florida, beach goers enjoy the sun as cruise ships, without passengers, float offshore Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Although some of the county beaches remained open, with out parking, many beach goers remained at home. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida beach
Posted

FLORIDA — Three Florida cities rank among the top 5 best places to retire, according to a new study from WalletHub.

WalletHub said they compared the "retiree-friendliness" of over 180 U.S. cities across four key dimensions: affordability, activities, quality of life and healthcare.

The study evaluated those four dimensions through 45 metrics, and each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for retirement.

The study then determined each city's weighted average across all of the metrics to calculate the overall score and ranked each city based on its corresponding score.

WalletHub's top five cities for retirees

  1. Orlando, Fla.
  2. Scottsdale, Ariz.
  3. Minneapolis, Minn.
  4. Miami, Fla.
  5. Tampa, Fla.

To read more about the study's metrics and methodology visit WalletHub's report.

Elderly woman discovers over $100,000 in unclaimed funds thanks to an officer

"I get a bunch of mail every night saying that I won money. It went from like $40,000 to $80,000," said an 88-year-old local woman, who just went by Barbara.

Elderly woman discovers over $100,000 in unclaimed funds thanks to an officer

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.