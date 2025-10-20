Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Platforms like Roblox have become breeding grounds for predators to gain access to our kids': Florida AG

James Uthmeier
WFTS
FLORIDA — Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Monday he is issuing criminal subpoenas to the popular online gaming platform Roblox.

According to the AG, the subpoenas will look into Roblox’s actions.

“Platforms like Roblox have become breeding grounds for predators to gain access to our kids,” said AG Uthmeier. “We will stop at nothing in the fight to protect Florida’s children, and companies that expose them to harm will be held accountable.”

According to the AG, sexual predators are using Roblox to access, communicate with, and groom minors, with reports of predators utilizing the platform’s in-game currency, “Robux,” to bribe minors into sending sexually explicit images of themselves.

