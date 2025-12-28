5-year-old boy killed, 12 critical in Marion County motorhome crash: FHP

MARION COUNTY, fla. — A 5-year-old boy was killed, and 12 other people were in critical condition on Dec. 27 after a motorhome flipped in a Marion County crash, troopers said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a motorhome, driven by a 59-year-old Ohio man, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 27 at about 5:45 a.m.

A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by a 25-year-old woman from Old Town, Fla. was traveling west on County Road 316.

The two vehicles then collided which caused the motorhome to overturn, the FHP report stated.

A total of 15 people were in the motorhome, including a 5-year-old Ohio boy who died at the scene, the report stated.

Twelve other occupants were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The female driver of the SUV also was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.