Rate decrease approved for Citizens Property Insurance

FLORIDA — Citizens Property Insurance said its Board of Governors approved rate recommendations for 2026 to decrease personal policies by 2.6%.

Citizens said three out of every five policyholders will see an average premium reduction of $359 across the state.

“Critical reforms championed by Gov. DeSantis and approved by the Florida Legislature have done what they were supposed to do: provide rate relief to policyholders and stability to the Florida market,” said Tim Cerio, Citizens President/CEO and Executive Director. “These 2026 rate proposals are further confirmation that Florida’s insurance market is thriving.”

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes broke down the numbers by county, and it looks like 93,000 policyholders across the Tampa Bay area can expect their premiums to drop.

Here is the breakdown:

HILLSBOROUGH:

#of policies with rate decreases: 17,011

Rate Change 0.0%

PINELLAS:

#of policies with rate decreases: 45,999

Rate Change -1.8%

PASCO:

#of policies with rate decreases: 12,323

Rate Change +0.7%

POLK:

#of policies with rate decreases: 5,680

Rate Change -0.7%

MANATEE:

#of policies with rate decreases: 6,879

Rate Change +0.3%

CITRUS:

#of policies with rate decreases: 2,350

Rate Change -.0.7%

HERNANDO:

#of policies with rate decreases: 4,112

Rate Change +5.6%

More information here.