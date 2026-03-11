Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
500 gallons of raw sewage spill in Sebring after lawnmower incident

SEBRING, Fla. — An estimated 500 gallons of untreated sewage spilled in Sebring after a lawnmower struck equipment in a utility easement.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the incident happened on March 5 behind a home on Almeria Avenue.

Field technicians responded after a resident reported a sewer odor, discovering the leak and determining that a Sun ‘N Lake grounds crew employee had hit a low-pressure blow-off valve earlier in the day. The break was repaired, with only periodic discharge.

