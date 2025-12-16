After confusion, state issues guidance on what license plate frames are legal in Florida

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Florida officials are clarifying how a new license plate law should be enforced after weeks of confusion over what is and is not legal on the back of your car.

The law, which took effect on Oct. 1, bans devices that obscure or interfere with the ability to read a license plate. After widespread misinformation, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles issued guidance to law enforcement agencies on how license plate frames should be handled.

According to the state, license plate frames are allowed as long as they do not cover the plate number or the registration decal in the top right corner.

Frames may cover information at the bottom of the plate, such as the county name. They may also partially cover the state name at the top, as long as officers can still identify the state that issued the plate.

Tinted covers and shields that obscure the plate are prohibited under the new law.

The clarification prompted some drivers to take a closer look at their own vehicles, including Ana Smith, a Palm Harbor area realtor who spends much of her day driving for work.

Smith recently removed a license plate frame she had on her car for more than 15 years.

“I actually got it over 15 years ago, I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” Smith said.

The frame was not just decorative. It reflected her love of motorcycles and riding a Harley-Davidson.

After reviewing the state’s guidance, Smith realized her frame would still be considered illegal because it partially covered the registration decal.

“I just don’t want to chance it,” Smith said. “Any little details that I don’t want to cross that fine line. Whether I like it or not, it’s something that you just have to do it.”

State officials urge drivers to check their plates closely. If the plate number and registration decal are fully visible, the frame is generally permissible. If not, drivers are encouraged to remove it.

Drivers found in violation of the law could face fines of up to $500 and, in some cases, jail time.



