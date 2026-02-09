Man accused of using Fortnite, Snapchat to sexually exploit Florida minor: AG Uthmeier

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Rhode Island man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after contacting the victim on Fortnite and Snapchat.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said 29-year-old Justin Adkins of Rhode Island has been charged with second-degree felonies, including using a child in a sexual performance (one count), third-degree transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device (one count), and third-degree unlawful possession of materials depicting sexual performance by a child (13 counts).

In January 2025, the victim reported the crimes to the Green Cove Springs Police Department in the Jacksonville area.

Investigators found Adkins first started chatting with the minor on Fortnite in 2024. He then asked for the victim’s phone number and they started talking on Snapchat, AG Uthmeier said.

Adkins is accused of coercing the victim to send and create hundreds of pornographic pictures and images. He would then send the victim gifts, including a new iPhone to create the images.

Adkins is being held without bond and will be extradited to Florida, AG Uthmeier said. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 85 years in prison.