Highlands County deputy charged in DUI crash: HCSO

SEBRING, Fla. — A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested after a traffic crash and faces charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene.

Deputy Lars Kirkegard was involved in a minor crash at Sebring Parkway and Kenilworth Boulevard in Sebring shortly after 7 a.m. on May 11, 2026, and drove away from the scene, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated at the request of the sheriff’s office and arrested Kirkegard around 10 a.m. He has worked for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office since 2007.

Deputies say Kirkegard has been placed on administrative leave without pay while the criminal case and an internal investigation are underway.