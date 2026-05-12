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DeSantis set to sign bill to crack down on puppy mills, provide more consumer protections

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LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign a bill to crack down on puppy mills and provide stronger consumer protections.

Governor DeSantis first pitched the bill in 2025.

The governor is scheduled to sign the bill at a press conference in Loxahatchee at 3:30 p.m. on May 12. Tampa Bay 28 will carry the press conference live.

The bill will require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to post on its website specific information about individuals convicted of specified animal cruelty offenses.

It also gives consumers more protection to return or get a refund for pets deemed sick or unfit for purchase within 30 days.

The bill will go into effect on July 1.


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St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course

Rezoning vote expected to draw a large crowd as neighbors raise concerns about traffic, growth, and the loss of green space.

St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course property

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