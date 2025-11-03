Avon Park man arrested, charged for stabbing his mother 10 times: HCSO

AVON PARK, Fla. — According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Fredrick Burns III, from Avon Park, was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder after he stabbed his mother multiple times during an argument.

Deputies said they responded to a home on West Lacey Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call. They found the 66-year-old victim sitting outside, bleeding heavily from about 10 stab wounds, according to HCSO. She told deputies her son had attacked her.

HCSO said the mother was airlifted to a trauma center and is expected to recover.

Investigators said the knife believed to have been used was found in a trash can outside the home, according to HCSO. Deputies canvassed the area and found Burns walking on South Carolina Avenue and East Booker Street. He was taken into custody without incident just after 10 a.m.

Burns was charged with attempted murder and tampering with evidence.