Baker County facility opens as migrant detention site, housing 117: FDEM

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker Correctional Institution in Sanderson — a facility Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling the “Deportation Depot”— is now open and housing detainees as the second state-run migrant detention site, according to officials.

Florida Division of Emergency Management told State Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders on Sept. 5 that 117 detainees are currently getting housed at the facility.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the facility as the second migrant detention site last month.



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders

