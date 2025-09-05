Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Baker County facility opens as migrant detention site, housing 117: FDEM

Deportation Depot
FDEM
Deportation Depot
Posted
and last updated

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker Correctional Institution in Sanderson — a facility Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling the “Deportation Depot”— is now open and housing detainees as the second state-run migrant detention site, according to officials.

Florida Division of Emergency Management told State Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders on Sept. 5 that 117 detainees are currently getting housed at the facility.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the facility as the second migrant detention site last month.


Share Your Story with Forrest

Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.
Contact Forrest Saunders

.

Elderly woman discovers over $100,000 in unclaimed funds thanks to an officer

"I get a bunch of mail every night saying that I won money. It went from like $40,000 to $80,000," said an 88-year-old local woman, who just went by Barbara.

Elderly woman discovers over $100,000 in unclaimed funds thanks to an officer

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.