Officials warn residents after blue-green algae detected at Peace River in Hardee County

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Blue-green algae has been found at Peace River off Lake Branch Road in Hardee County.

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Hardee County issued a caution after the presence was confirmed on Wednesday. Water sample testing is underway to determine if toxins are present.

Officials said blue-green algae can potentially produce toxins, and environmental conditions can change quickly. Residents and visitors are urged to use caution around water, even if tests have not yet confirmed the presence of toxins.

The DOH advised residents to take the following precautions:



Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae, or discolored or water that smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water.

Waters with algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative water source when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe.

Rinse the fish fillets with tap or bottled water, remove the guts, and cook the fish thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.