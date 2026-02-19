Wauchula man charged with second-degree murder in death of 18-year-old

WAUCHULA, Fla. — An 18-year-old woman was found dead inside a Wauchula home, and police have charged a 31-year-old man with second-degree murder.

The Wauchula Police Department said officers responded to a residence on Green Street on Wednesday, a little before 7:30 a.m., after receiving a report of a possible deceased individual. When officers arrived, they found Joshua A. Gonzalez with the victim, identified as Destiny Chambers. Hardee County Fire Rescue pronounced Chambers dead at the scene.

Detectives arrested Gonzalez based on evidence gathered during the investigation. He was booked into the Hardee County Jail while waiting for his first court appearance.