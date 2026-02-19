Florida House approves dramatic property tax rollback, setting up clash with Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House has approved a sweeping and controversial proposal that could eventually eliminate property taxes on homesteaded homes, sending the question to voters in 2026. It’s setting up a high-stakes clash with the Senate and governor over the future of local government funding.

Lawmakers passed the constitutional amendment resolution Thursday after more than a year of study, debate, and political maneuvering. The proposal would phase out property taxes on primary residences while preserving levies for schools, marking what House leaders describe as historic tax relief.

Supporters framed the move as a long-promised effort to shrink government and ease the burden on homeowners.

“Floridians asked us to come up here to spend less money, to reduce the size of state budgets, and I'm so proud that for the second year in a row, we have proposed to do just that,” said Rep. Monique Miller, R-Palm Bay.

Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, who helped shepherd the plan, said the measure represents a decisive shift in tax policy.

“The way we passed it today— it’s a faucet. It immediately it goes off,” Overdorf said.

He added that House leaders believe they’ve done the groundwork to justify such a dramatic step.

“Well— we’ve been studying this for a year. We've been looking at this for a year. We have our data points in the House— as I said in there— the House is ready, and we have the ability to put forward meaningful reform, and that's what we're proposing to do,” Overdorf said.

House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, went even further, calling the plan unprecedented.

“This may well be the most aggressive legislation ever passed by a legislative chamber on property taxes in the history of the United States,” Perez said.

Democrats warn of deep cuts to local services

Democrats, however, strongly opposed the measure, warning it could destabilize local governments that rely heavily on property taxes to fund core services like police, fire protection, and infrastructure. That’s despite the measure requiring law enforcement funding levels to remain at their current levels.

“Are you planning to govern taxes? Get a grip. This is ill-advised,” said Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, D-Gainesville.

Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, said local communities could bear the brunt of the change.

“This ‘no’ vote is for you and every other county and city in the state of Florida,” Bartleman said.

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Coconut Creek, argued the proposal would directly undermine public safety.

“Let's call it what it is. It is defunding the police, and it is defunding the fire department,” Hunschofsky said.

Democrats also criticized the focus on property taxes while insurance costs remain among the highest in the nation.

“When I talk to everyday Floridians about their bills— no, when I look at my own property insurance bill— the rates are going up. So that's what we need to be focused on,” said House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa.

Senate and governor signal alternative path

Despite clearing the House, the proposal faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where leaders have not committed to taking it up. Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, said the chamber is still evaluating the broader implications.

“We are looking at this globally…” Albritton said earlier this month. “I would just say, I'm not going to comment on timing. What's more important is that we get it right.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has also indicated he’s working with Senate leaders on a separate property tax approach. In a social media post, the governor said, “Given that it can’t be voted on by the people before November, it’s better to do it right than do it quick!”

That raises the possibility the House’s proposal could stall this session or be revisited later, potentially during a special session after lawmakers adjourn.

What happens next

Because the proposal would amend the state constitution, it must be approved by both chambers before going to voters. Without Senate support, the House plan cannot advance.

Still, House leaders say the vote represents a major step toward reshaping Florida’s tax structure— and a signal to homeowners that relief remains a top priority. Whether that vision ultimately becomes reality will depend on negotiations in the final weeks of session— and possibly beyond.



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders

