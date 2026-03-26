Busch Gardens, SeaWorld among theme parks named in ADA lawsuit: DOJ

The Justice Department is suing Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld, and other theme parks over a ban on wheeled walkers, alleging it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said the suit was filed against United Parks & Resorts Inc. (UPR) and its subsidiaries, alleging UPR’s policy banning guests with disabilities from using wheeled walkers with seats violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The release said UPR is a global theme park and entertainment company that owns, leases, or operates twelve parks and experiences in the United States, including SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Discovery Cove Orlando, and Aquatica Orlando.

The ADA “prohibits discrimination based on disability by public accommodations, including UPR and its theme parks. The ADA requires UPR to permit individuals with disabilities to use manually powered mobility aids, including walkers, in areas open for pedestrian use,” said the release.

The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring UPR to modify its policies to comply with the ADA and to train its staff on the ADA. It also seeks monetary damages for those who faced the alleged discrimination by UPR.

If you visited Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Sea World Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, or any of the other UPR-owned and operated parks and believe you were a victim of discrimination, the DOJ encourages you to file a complaint online here.