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Crews battle South Florida wildfires that have burned thousands of acres

Florida wildfires
Pembroke Pines Police Department via AP
Florida wildfires
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FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A pair of South Florida wildfires that torched thousands of acres in the Everglades over the weekend spread Monday as fire crews worked to contain them.

The Florida Forest Service posted on Facebook that the growing fires were producing smoky conditions with reduced visibility, but containment operations were increasing. No serious injuries or property damage has been reported.

The larger of the two fires has spread to about 5,600 acres (2,300 hectares) with 30% containment in the undeveloped area southwest of Fort Lauderdale, officials said. The National Guard is assisting state and local firefighters.

Fire rescue crews were also fighting a 300-acre (120-hectare) blaze in southern Miami-Dade County, near Homestead, officials said. That fire is also 30% contained.

Dry conditions have led to other wildfires in other parts the country. Fires destroyed dozens of homes in southern Georgia last month.

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