Civil rights attorneys call on DOJ to investigate Jacksonville deputies after Black man struck at traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Attorneys for the 22-year-old Black man who Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputies allegedly assaulted are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the case.

In July, a viral video showed a deputy breaking through William McNeil Jr.'s driver's side window, striking him, pulling him out of the car, where he is then held by multiple officers and struck repeatedly and taken down forcefully to the ground.

RECOMMENDED:



In August, a memo released by the State Attorney's Office stated that the Jacksonville officer's actions during the traffic stop on February 19 did not constitute a crime.

“The State Attorney’s Office failing to hold these officers accountable for their actions and clear disregard for the rule of law is as appalling as the beating itself,” said Ben Crump.

McNeil's attorneys said he sustained multiple injuries from the assault, including cuts to his chin and lip, a fractured tooth, and a clinically diagnosed traumatic brain injury.

“It’s not just how violent and brutal these officers were. It’s that they were absolutely unapologetic because they knew no one was going to hold them accountable,” said attorney Harry Daniels. “It’s clear that the State Attorney’s Office refuses to do anything about it. So we’re calling on the Department of Justice.”