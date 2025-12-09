'See you in court,' CAIR responds to DeSantis designating Muslim advocacy groups as terrorist organizations

FLORIDA — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida is officially designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations.

The announcement, made through posts on the governor’s official Facebook and X accounts, said:

CAIR responded to this announcement, saying in part, "We look forward to defeating Governor DeSantis’ latest Israel First stunt in a court of law, where facts matter and conspiracy theories have no weight. In the meantime, we encourage all Floridians and all Americans to speak up against this latest attempt to shred the Constitution for the benefit of a foreign government."