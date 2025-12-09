Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

'See you in court,' CAIR responds to DeSantis designating Muslim advocacy groups as terrorist organizations

desantis
WFTS
desantis
DO NOT DELETE - Blue Background.png
Posted
and last updated

FLORIDA — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida is officially designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations.

The announcement, made through posts on the governor’s official Facebook and X accounts, said:

CAIR responded to this announcement, saying in part, "We look forward to defeating Governor DeSantis’ latest Israel First stunt in a court of law, where facts matter and conspiracy theories have no weight. In the meantime, we encourage all Floridians and all Americans to speak up against this latest attempt to shred the Constitution for the benefit of a foreign government."

'What’s the point?' Nearly 90% of drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets lose

FL’s controversial school bus cameras are fueling new frustrations for drivers who believe the appeals process is one-sided. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone continues her coverage.

Most drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets in FL lose, judge explains why

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.