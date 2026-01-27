Congressman Vern Buchanan announces retirement

Congressman Vern Buchanan, Florida's 16th Congressional District representative, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

A press release on Jan. 27 said Congressman Buchanan "will retire at the conclusion of his current term after 20 years in Congress."

Buchanan, vice chairman of the powerful House Ways & Means Committee, will leave office as the longest-serving Republican to represent Southwest Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Serving the people of Southwest Florida has been the honor of my lifetime," Buchanan said. "Every achievement worth doing began with listening to my constituents and fighting for their priorities. I came to Congress to solve problems, to fight for working families, and to help ensure this country remains a place where opportunity is available to everyone willing to work for it. After 20 years of service, I believe it’s the right time to pass the torch and begin a new chapter in my life."

According to the release, 51 of the Republican representative's bills and legislative initiatives were signed into law under four presidents — George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The release said Buchanan helped secure $27.8 million to design and construct a national veterans cemetery in Sarasota.

Buchanan served in the Air National Guard and became the first in his family to graduate from college, per the release.