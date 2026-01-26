Florida’s Senate President Ben Albritton hospitalized, blood clot found in lung: Memo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Senate President, Sen. Ben Albritton, was hospitalized Sunday after experiencing chest pain.
According to a memo sent to Florida lawmakers and obtained by Tampa Bay 28 Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders, a small blood clot was found in Sen. Albritton’s lung. He remains in the hospital under observation and is awaiting further testing.
Florida’s Senate President @Sen_Albritton hospitalized after experiencing chest pain on Sunday. Doctors discovered a “small blood clot” in his lung. His staff says he is “currently under observation, awaiting further testing.”— Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) January 26, 2026
Full memo to lawmakers here: pic.twitter.com/yfQWT6iBVK
The memo said the Senate President is in “Good spirits and has been in frequent communication with staff via phone and email.”
Teen suffers cardiac arrest inside residence hall on Florida College campus
Tristin Flowers is a freshman at Florida College in Temple Terrace. He said he went into the bathroom and felt dizzy.