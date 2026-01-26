Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida’s Senate President Ben Albritton hospitalized, blood clot found in lung: Memo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Senate President, Sen. Ben Albritton, was hospitalized Sunday after experiencing chest pain.

According to a memo sent to Florida lawmakers and obtained by Tampa Bay 28 Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders, a small blood clot was found in Sen. Albritton’s lung. He remains in the hospital under observation and is awaiting further testing.

The memo said the Senate President is in “Good spirits and has been in frequent communication with staff via phone and email.”

