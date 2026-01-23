Flags to fly at half-staff in Havana for fallen Florida soldier

HAVANA, Fla. — A fallen soldier from north Florida is to be honored in Havana this weekend after he died while on deployment at a U.S. military base.

Sergeant First Class (SFC) Mark Henderson Jr. will be honored after he died Jan. 2 while serving at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. He dedicated more than 23 years to the United States Army’s 160th Military Police Battalion, completing five deployments.

The state's flag and U.S. flag will be flown at half-staff at Havana City Hall from sunrise to sunset on Jan. 24, as directed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in a memorandum.

In addition to his military service, Henderson served the State of Florida as a Correctional Officer at Wakulla Correctional Institution for 15 years.