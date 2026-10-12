TAMPA, Fla. — Florida insurance rates are expected to keep declining despite Hurricane Isaias, Security First Insurance Company President Melissa Burt DeVriese said.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes spoke with Security First Insurance Company President Melissa Burt DeVriese as she traveled to Destin, where Florida set up an insurance village just days after the storm hit late Friday night. The goal is to bring hurricane survivors face-to-face with their insurance companies so they can file a claim quickly.

WATCH: Could Hurricane Isaias impact your Florida insurance rates? Here's what Security First president says

Could Hurricane Isaias impact your Florida insurance rates? Here's what Security First president says

A major concern any time a storm hits is whether an insurance company can or will pay a claim. In Florida, insurance companies must be able to withstand a hurricane financially, and DeVriese said they are prepared.

When asked whether a hurricane like Isaias could impact insurance rates, DeVriese said:

"No, it should not impact your rates because all of our rates are done with the expectation that we will have some storms and that there will be some impact. Rates in Florida have been going down substantially year over year. Security First, our policyholders are seeing on average that their premium is going down about 11% year over year. A lot of other carriers are also reducing their rates, and consumers are seeing reductions in premiums, and consumers can expect to see continued reduction in premiums."

When asked if that held true despite this hurricane, DeVriese confirmed it did.

"Despite this hurricane, exactly," DeVriese said.

DeVriese said Security First Insurance Company will have mobile response teams in impacted areas in the Panhandle. The company also has a list of recommended vendors and contractors for homeowners to work with directly through their insurance.



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