HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health surveillance data show the state had its lowest level of confirmed dengue fever cases since mid-August.

The weekly Arbovirus reports from the Florida Department of Health show 18 cases of locally acquired dengue were reported for Nov. 15 to 21. The last time surveillance data for the weekly report were that low was August 16 to 27.

In 2026, 669 cases of locally acquired dengue and 22 mosquito pools have been reported from 12 counties.

Across the state, 669 cases of locally acquired dengue have been reported, with Hillsborough (494) and Pinellas County (126) having the highest case counts.

Hillsborough County extended its state of local emergency through Nov. 26.

Hillsborough County trying to curb spread of dengue fever