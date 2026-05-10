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Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Miami

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Miami
FDLE
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Miami
Posted

MIAMI, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Miami.

Officials said Kamiya Richardson is a Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 162 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 1000 block of Northeast 167th Street wearing a black pullover hoodie with unknown white lettering and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Miami-Dade School Police Department at 305-995-2677 or call 911.

Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts

District leaders were receiving reports at the start of the school year that nearly every elementary school had about 10 students who could not independently use the restroom.

Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts

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