Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl last seen in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Miami.

Officials said Kamiya Richardson is a Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 162 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 1000 block of Northeast 167th Street wearing a black pullover hoodie with unknown white lettering and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Miami-Dade School Police Department at 305-995-2677 or call 911.