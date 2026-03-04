Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Cuba's Raul Castro's criminal investigation in Florida to be reopened: Source

Cuba Marti Anniversary
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, right, Raul Castro, center, and Commander Ramiro Valdez attend an event marking the 172nd anniversary of the birth of national independence hero Jose Marti, in Havana, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Cuba Marti Anniversary
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General is set to reopen a criminal investigation into Cuba's Raul Castro.

Florida Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders said a source on background has told him Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will reopen a previous criminal investigation into Raul Castro, who was the former leader of the Cuban regime and brother to Fidel Castro.

The case is based on new details related to the Feb. 24, 1996 encounter when Cuba’s air force shot down two unarmed civilian airplanes operated by Brothers to the Rescue. The organization was based out of Miami, and four men were killed in the attack, according to Associated Press reporting.

Couples left scrambling after Tampa Bay Area wedding venue abruptly closes

Brides and grooms who booked a Tampa Bay Area wedding venue are trying to salvage their special days after learning the venue abruptly closed.

Couples left scrambling after Tampa Bay Area wedding venue abruptly closes

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.