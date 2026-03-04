Cuba's Raul Castro's criminal investigation in Florida to be reopened: Source

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General is set to reopen a criminal investigation into Cuba's Raul Castro.

Florida Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders said a source on background has told him Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will reopen a previous criminal investigation into Raul Castro, who was the former leader of the Cuban regime and brother to Fidel Castro.

The case is based on new details related to the Feb. 24, 1996 encounter when Cuba’s air force shot down two unarmed civilian airplanes operated by Brothers to the Rescue. The organization was based out of Miami, and four men were killed in the attack, according to Associated Press reporting.