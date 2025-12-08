Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deputies rescue man from car submerged in St. John's County retention pond

ST. JOHN'S COUNTY, Fla. — According to the St. John's County Sheriff's Office (SJCSO), deputies pulled a man from a submerged vehicle after it went into a retention pond near the Southeast Library Branch.

Deputies said the incident happened on Nov. 18, when the man accidentally drove into the water. Responding deputies broke the car’s window to reach him and bring him to safety.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue treated the man for minor cuts and bruises at the scene. Authorities have not released further details about the driver or the cause of the crash.

