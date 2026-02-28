Florida leaders respond to Joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran

FLORIDA — Amid missile strikes on Iran carried out by President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Florida leaders have shared their views on the unfolding situation.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried:

“Today, Americans awoke to the news that in the middle of the night, President Trump authorized an invasion of Iran and set off a chain of international events that puts the United States on the precipice of war.

The Ayatollah has led an evil regime that has crushed the human rights of Iranians, escalated tensions in the area for decades, and sponsored terrorism around the globe. American troops, however, deserve better than a commander in chief that believes he is above accountability and the rule of law. Without any Congressional oversight or approval, Trump’s reckless actions have directly violated our Constitution and will lead to the deaths of U.S. soldiers and civilians abroad. Trump’s decisions today have made our world less stable and America less safe for decades to come.

At a time when Americans are struggling with the price of food, healthcare, and housing, Donald Trump is sending our young people to war. The attacks on Iran do not put America first. They do not provide for the common defense, and it’s not what the people of our country deserve or want. Americans have the right to transparency, a clearly defined strategy, and to have their voices heard–not to be thrown into another endless war.”

Rep. Kathy Castor (FL-14):

“I am deeply committed to protecting the safety of American service members and civilians in the Middle East at a moment when the president has initiated a new war without authorization from Congress or the consent of the American people.

Across the country, Americans have made clear that they do not want to be drawn into another open-ended, costly conflict in the Middle East. They deserve full honesty about the financial, strategic, and human consequences of a major military escalation — especially at a time when families are struggling with rising grocery prices, health‑care costs, and rent. Any mission undertaken in their name must be grounded in law, guided by a coherent strategy, and built around a clear endgame. It cannot be an open-ended commitment that risks American lives and diverts billions of taxpayer dollars away from urgent needs here at home.

Iranian hardliners are brutal, and their violations of human rights and sponsorship of global terror are well documented. The world wants freedom for the people of Iran, but right now, the Administration has left us with more questions than answers.

The American people have repeatedly rejected the idea of another ‘forever war.’ History shows that the consequences of entering conflicts without defined objectives or a realistic plan to conclude them cost our nation dearly.”

Paul Renner for Governor campaign:

“Today, our prayers are with our U.S. troops as they carry out the orders of President Trump in Operation Epic Fury. As a U.S. Navy veteran who served two tours in combat operations in the Middle East, I know firsthand that the threat from Iran is real and that this regime has cost us many American lives. Peace through strength is the best approach. It is the only thing the radicalized Muslim regimes understand. God bless our commanders, our troops, and the U.S.A.”