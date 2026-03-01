Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Operation Epic Fury: Tampa-based CENTCOM leads strikes on Iran

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), based out of Tampa, says American and partner forces launched Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28 at the direction of President Trump, targeting Iran’s security apparatus.

Strikes began at 1:15 a.m. Eastern.

CENTCOM says locations hit included Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control sites, air defense systems, missile and drone launch sites and military airfields.

“The President ordered bold action, and our brave Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen are answering the call,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.

CENTCOM reports no U.S. casualties, minimal damage to installations, and continued operations following Iranian missile and drone attacks.

The first hours of the operation involved precision munitions launched from air, land, and sea, as well as low-cost one-way attack drones used for the first time in combat, per CENTCOM.

