DeSantis announces $167.5 million award to small, rural Florida communities for infrastructure improvement

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $167.5 million was awarded to 34 small towns across Florida, with the goal of improving infrastructure.

The funding comes through the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Infrastructure Repair Program.

“Today, I announced funding for critical infrastructure projects in 34 small and rural Florida communities,” said Gov. DeSantis. “These awards, totaling $167.5 million, will bolster long-term recovery efforts in areas hit by major storms in 2023 and 2024 — and these investments will also help ensure that our rural communities remain competitive, resilient and full of opportunity for Florida families.”

“As the #1 state in the nation for attracting and developing a talented workforce and higher education and proven by the more than 70,000 private sector jobs created in 2025, Florida is delivering the resources needed to help job creators and job seekers succeed and storm-impacted rural communities rebuild smarter and stronger,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “For many of the communities hit hardest by the 2023 and 2024 Storms, these projects are far more than just infrastructure repairs — they are an investment into the foundation of daily life. By restoring damaged stormwater systems, repairing overwhelmed wastewater treatment facilities and reinforcing services Floridians rely on every day, we are helping rural communities return to normal operations while also strengthening their long-term economic resiliency.”