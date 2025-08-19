After climbing the career ladder, Annette Gutierrez — a first-generation Cuban-American and Tampa native — has returned home to tell the stories of her community. She is an award-winning journalist who joined ABC Action News in April 2025.

Before returning to Tampa, Annette served as an evening reporter and fill-in anchor at Action News Jax in Jacksonville. There, she covered major stories including Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton, as well as the tragic Dollar General mass shooting. She also reported on pivotal developments in the city, such as Jacksonville’s approval of the Jags' "Stadium of the Future" deal and the rise in downtown revitalization.

Before that, she worked in Sarasota at SNN, the Suncoast News Network. During her time there, she received recognition from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists for her story on a Sarasota skateboarder who competed in the Olympics. The Society of Professional Journalists' Sunshine State Awards also honored her reporting on “Unraveling the Mystery of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie,” as well as her coverage of Cuban protests in Sarasota. She was on the front lines during major storms like Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Annette graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Florida in 2018 with a degree in Mass Communications, focusing on Broadcast Production, along with minors in Theater and Communication.

As a journalist, she is dedicated to amplifying voices with fairness, accuracy, and integrity. Annette radiates positivity and strives to use her platform to inspire others.

When she’s not reporting, you’ll likely find her dancing salsa, relaxing at the beach, spending time with family and friends, exploring new restaurants, or traveling the world with her husband.

If you have a story idea, you can email Annette at annette.gutierrez@wfts.com or call her at (813) 955-9906.

