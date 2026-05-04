DeSantis has signed new congressional map that could net Republicans 4 seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has signed Florida's new congressional map, which could help the GOP pick up as many as four additional seats in the 2026 midterms.

Tampa Bay 28 Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders said the new congressional map was approved by congressional Republicans on April 29 and signed by Gov. DeSantis on May 4.



The DeSantis-backed plan now sets up an almost certain court fight over whether the map violates Florida’s Fair Districts Amendments, which prohibit congressional districts from being drawn to favor or disfavor a political party or incumbent.



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Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.

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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.