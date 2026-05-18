MELBOURNE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is renewing his push for a major property tax overhaul, arguing Florida homeowners need relief after years of rising bills tied to higher home values.

Speaking in Brevard County, DeSantis said local governments have seen property tax collections climb from about $32 billion in 2019 to about $60 billion today. He argued that increase has outpaced what is needed to account for population growth and inflation, and said lawmakers should move next on property tax reform once they finish the state budget.

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DeSantis Sharpens Property Tax Pitch as Deadline Looms

“The one thing that we can control as Floridians is what taxes are appropriate, either at the state or local government,” DeSantis said.

The governor’s latest pitch focuses on relief for homesteaded Florida homeowners, rather than a full elimination of all property taxes. DeSantis said non-homestead residential properties, commercial properties, vacation rentals and homes owned by out-of-state residents or foreign buyers could still remain part of the tax base.

“So we’re going to focus on homestead exemption for Floridians,” DeSantis said, arguing the goal is to help full-time residents who have been asking for relief.

The proposal, however, still lacks a final legislative plan and faces a tight timeline if lawmakers want to place a constitutional amendment before voters in 2026. DeSantis has suggested lawmakers could take up the issue after the budget is resolved, but details remain unsettled — including how much revenue local governments would lose, which services would be protected and how any transition would work.

DeSantis said he does not want to create new taxes or raise existing ones to pay for the change. Instead, he floated using state surplus money as a temporary grant fund for some local governments after a property tax overhaul, especially rural or fiscally constrained counties.

The governor also said any plan should protect small businesses from being hit with higher property valuations as local governments look to offset lost homestead revenue. He said commercial, nonresidential and non-homestead residential property owners should not be “whacked” to make up the difference.

The push drew a note of caution Monday from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who appeared on Fox Business and said he would “love” to get rid of property taxes, but warned policymakers need to explain how they would replace the revenue.

“You’ve got to come up with how are you going to fund education and transportation, the environment, things like that,” Scott said.

Scott, who served two terms as Florida governor, suggested a more gradual approach. He said his administration worked to reduce millage rates as property values increased, arguing that kept tax bills from rising as sharply.

“The best way to do it is start chipping away,” Scott said.

Democrats have also been critical of the concept. In February, House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said lawmakers should be focused instead on property insurance reform, arguing that is the affordability issue she hears most about from constituents.

“We don’t need to leave our local government scrambling,” Driskell said earlier this year.

She warned that rural and fiscally constrained counties could be especially vulnerable if property tax revenue is reduced, saying they could be forced to rely more heavily on state government for support.

“No county can truly afford this,” Driskell said. “We shouldn’t be focused on property tax reform. Instead, we should be focused on, let’s make sure that we’re fixing the property insurance market and providing some direct relief to homeowners.”

Florida House Republicans approved their own plan earlier this year to eliminate non-school homestead taxes, but the Senate never took it up. That leaves an expected third special session — and an August deadline — as the next major test for whether voters will see anything on the November ballot.



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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.