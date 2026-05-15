Judge weighs whether to block Florida’s new congressional map before 2026 elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A legal fight over Florida’s new congressional map is now in the hands of a Leon County judge, as voting-rights groups ask the court to block the plan before the 2026 elections.

The plaintiffs argue the map is an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander that could help Republicans pick up four additional seats in Congress. The state, along with attorneys for the Florida House and Senate, says the request is extraordinary and should be denied.

During a virtual hearing, attorneys for the plaintiffs asked Judge Joshua Hawkes to temporarily stop the new map from taking effect and instead keep Florida’s 2022 congressional districts in place while the lawsuit continues.

“Plaintiffs and Florida voters will face irreparable harm if the 2026 election goes forward under unlawful districts,” said Simone Leeper, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit centers on Florida’s Fair Districts Amendments, voter-approved constitutional rules intended to limit partisan gerrymandering. Plaintiffs argue the new map was openly drawn using partisan data and does not comply with those protections.

“The evidence here is staggering, and defendants barely attempt to rebut it,” said Christina Ford, an attorney for the Equal Ground plaintiffs.

Attorneys for the state, house and senate pushed back, arguing the plaintiffs are asking the court to freeze a duly enacted map before a full trial. They said the challengers are relying on disputed facts, expert reports, political commentary and statements that do not prove unconstitutional intent.

“There’s no need to rush in this instance either,” said Mohammad Jazil, an attorney for the secretary of state. “There should be a trial, there should be a proper assessment of the facts, all of the facts, a testing of the evidence, a testing of the expert witnesses before another plan is imposed.”

Hawkes pressed both sides on whether he has the power to pause the new map now, and whether reverting to the 2022 map would simply preserve the status quo or amount to ordering the state to use a plan no longer in law.

“It seems like a lot to do this early in the case,” Hawkes said during the hearing.

The judge did not immediately rule. His decision could carry major political consequences — not just for the future of Florida’s congressional districts, but potentially for control of Congress in 2027.

The timeline is tight. Candidate qualifying is expected in June, followed by the August primaries and the 2026 midterm general election on Nov. 3.



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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.